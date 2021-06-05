JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of JetBlue Airways worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,001 shares of company stock worth $488,113 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

