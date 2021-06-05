JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,106,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

FROG stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -294.00. JFrog has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

