JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -294.00. JFrog has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in JFrog by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JFrog by 531.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

