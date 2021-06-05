JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in JFrog by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,848,000 after buying an additional 825,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JFrog by 4,597.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,811 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of JFrog by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,401,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,541,000 after acquiring an additional 368,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,641,000 after acquiring an additional 408,850 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -294.00. JFrog has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

