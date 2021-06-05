John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WDGJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

WDGJF stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.78.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

