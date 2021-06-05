John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WDGJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

WDGJF stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.78.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

