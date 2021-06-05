Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lessened by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,724 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

JNJ stock opened at $165.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.99. The company has a market capitalization of $437.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.