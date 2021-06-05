Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

JNJ stock opened at $165.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $437.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

