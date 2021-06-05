Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,326 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.99. The stock has a market cap of $437.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

