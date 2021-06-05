Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,193 ($41.72). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 3,190 ($41.68), with a volume of 423,010 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,725 ($35.60).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,171.56. The firm has a market cap of £6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, with a total value of £380.76 ($497.47). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 36 shares of company stock worth $112,512.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

