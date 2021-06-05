Journey Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,040,000 after acquiring an additional 147,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after acquiring an additional 127,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after acquiring an additional 155,248 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after acquiring an additional 266,116 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

