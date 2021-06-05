Journey Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,790,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $196.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $197.15.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

