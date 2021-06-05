Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $147.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

