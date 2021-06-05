Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $4.12 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

