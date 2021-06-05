Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 2.3% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,300 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,713,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 452,098 shares during the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,765,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,038,000 after buying an additional 381,763 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.30 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.30.

