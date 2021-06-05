Journey Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $424.24 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $424.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $415.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

