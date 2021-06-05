Journey Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,250 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,213 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,776,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,984 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,375 shares during the period.

SLV stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.62. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

