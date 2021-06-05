Juggernaut (JGN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.58 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Juggernaut has a market cap of $58.75 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00004107 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00075613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00025782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.08 or 0.01006987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,586.02 or 0.09918295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00053789 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

