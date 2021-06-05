Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Jumia Technologies worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Jumia Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 3.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.88% and a negative net margin of 101.02%. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

