JustBet Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9,214.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $9,214.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00066965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.09 or 0.00293397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00244228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.17 or 0.01126061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,205.74 or 1.00129993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

