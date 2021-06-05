JustLiquidity (JUL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $266,267.00

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One JustLiquidity coin can now be bought for approximately $9.85 or 0.00027411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $266,267.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00067331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00299620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00245542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.08 or 0.01152399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,946.23 or 1.00040232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 564,623 coins. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.