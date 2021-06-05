Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.07.
A number of brokerages recently commented on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
KSU stock opened at $298.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $140.01 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.63.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
