Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU stock opened at $298.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $140.01 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.63.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.