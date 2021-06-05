Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Position Boosted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 49,290 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.14% of Kansas City Southern worth $32,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $298.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSU. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

