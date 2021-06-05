Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Karat Packaging stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.