KARMA (KARMA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,776.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $58.48 million and $1,776.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007186 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00105339 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

