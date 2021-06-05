Kava Hits One Day Volume of $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00049712 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.10 or 0.00271437 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00039955 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013443 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.