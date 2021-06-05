Kcash (KCASH) Market Cap Tops $5.59 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Kcash has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kcash has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Kcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Kcash Coin Profile
Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.
Kcash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.