Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 825 ($10.78). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 807 ($10.54), with a volume of 44,991 shares.

KLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) target price on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Keller Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 829.38. The firm has a market cap of £583.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a GBX 23.30 ($0.30) dividend. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.75%. Keller Group’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

About Keller Group (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.