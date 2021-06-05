Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 812.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,153 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Kellogg worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after acquiring an additional 240,068 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.3% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,626 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $20,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $4,918,313.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

K opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

