Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 453 ($5.92). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 441 ($5.76), with a volume of 29,492 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Kenmare Resources from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of £483.94 million and a PE ratio of 41.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 431.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.74%.

In related news, insider Elaine Dorward-King purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £27,968 ($36,540.37). Also, insider Steven McTiernan purchased 12,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £49,996.32 ($65,320.51).

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

