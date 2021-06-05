Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 30,058 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,636 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

FCEL stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.08. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 136.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

