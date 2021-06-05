Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,752 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 127.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $150.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.54. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $93.08 billion and a PE ratio of -9.71.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.85, for a total transaction of $3,621,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,493,765.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 974,221 shares of company stock worth $133,454,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.