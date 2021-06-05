Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 9,638 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.