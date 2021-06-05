Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of SPX FLOW as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLOW opened at $67.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. SPX FLOW’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLOW. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

