Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 183.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,375,000 after buying an additional 84,029 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $124.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $124.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

