Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Workday by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Workday by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $223.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of -186.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Insiders have sold a total of 451,043 shares of company stock worth $115,156,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

