Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,336,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,919,000 after purchasing an additional 410,139 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,483,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,187,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,777,000 after acquiring an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

MCHP opened at $155.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.14. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

