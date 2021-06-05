Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,451 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.13.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $144.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.49 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

