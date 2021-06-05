Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,675 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after acquiring an additional 136,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,755,000 after acquiring an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $407,141,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,671.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,185 shares of company stock worth $2,937,024 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

VEEV stock opened at $288.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 122.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.