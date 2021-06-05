Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,832 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 383.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $120,525,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,216 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60,774 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $336.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $165.76 and a one year high of $349.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.71.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.80.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

