Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $353,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $46,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,190 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,802 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.