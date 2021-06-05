Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DLB shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

NYSE:DLB opened at $97.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

