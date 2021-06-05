Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after buying an additional 236,190 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $21,581,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 91,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.50. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THO shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.14.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

