Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,786 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 810,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,189,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

PINS opened at $62.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,048.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $4,965,648.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 797,592 shares of company stock worth $55,215,594 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

