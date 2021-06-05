Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Cloudflare by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 293,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,627,000 after buying an additional 132,550 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NET opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.81 and a beta of 0.01.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $1,504,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,432.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,221.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 848,632 shares of company stock valued at $63,248,002 over the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

