Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 710 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,275,000 after acquiring an additional 687,818 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after acquiring an additional 31,116 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

NYSE:EL opened at $303.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.92.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold 2,097,676 shares of company stock worth $593,477,986 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

