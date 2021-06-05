Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 11,128 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,128 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of FHN opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,358.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

