Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE PSTG opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.