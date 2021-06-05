KickToken Trading 75.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. KickToken has a market cap of $39.74 million and $2.47 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 75.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00075703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.35 or 0.01005338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.62 or 0.09879280 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00053014 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 2,121,771,003,231 coins and its circulating supply is 126,057,544,438 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

