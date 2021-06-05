King DAG (KDAG) Price Down 29.5% This Week

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. King DAG has a market cap of $18.13 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, King DAG has traded down 29.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00075703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.35 or 0.01005338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.62 or 0.09879280 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00053014 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.