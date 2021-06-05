Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.01. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 37,997 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

